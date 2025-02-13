Markets on Wall Street were largely unchanged early Thursday, shifting between small losses and gains as more corporate earnings streamed in ahead of the latest labor market data.

Futures for the S&P 500 were down less than 0.1%, while futures for the Dow Jones industrials and Nasdaq were effectively flat.

Deere & Co., the farm equipment manufacturer, tumbled 5.2% after it reported a 30% decline in fourth-quarter sales and a 50% drop in profit. The company said it was focused on reducing inventory amidst the “uncertain market conditions” its customers were facing.

Cisco Systems rose 6.4% after the maker of networking equipment beat Wall Street's sales and profit targets as customers loaded up on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Reddit, the online message board, dove 12% even as it handily outdistanced Wall Street's fourth quarter sales and profit targets. The San Francisco company still lost nearly half a billion dollars in 2024.

Later Thursday, the U.S. government reports on how many Americans filed for unemployment benefits, which is used to track layoffs.

Some European markets were sharply higher at midday after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to start talks about ending the war in Ukraine. France's CAC 40 added 1.3%, while Germany's DAX jumped 1.6%. Britain's FTSE 100 declined 0.6%.