NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rallying Friday to more than halve their losses in what had been one of their worst weeks of the year.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.8% and was on track for its best day in six weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 761 points, or 1.8%, as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.8%.

Eli Lilly was one of the strongest forces lifting the market after a rival, Novo Nordisk, gave an update on a potential weight-loss treatment that analysts said fell short of expectations. That could benefit Eli Lilly, whose Zepbound helps treat obesity, and its stock climbed 5.1%.

The biggest push upward came from superstar stock Nvidia, which rose with the broad market after a report said a measure of inflation the Federal Reserve likes to use was slightly lower last month than economists expected. It’s an encouraging signal following recent reports suggesting inflation may be tough to get all the way down to the Fed’s 2% goal from its peak above 9%.

The threat of higher inflation was one of the reasons Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave this week when the central bank hinted it may deliver fewer cuts to interest rates next year than it earlier expected.

That warning sent a shock through the stock market, which had run to all-time highs on the widespread assumption that the Fed would deliver a string of cuts to rates in 2025. Now traders are largely betting on one, two or perhaps even zero, according to data from CME Group.

“When optimism is rising and market multiples are expanding, it just takes a little fear to take the veneer off a market rally,” according to Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Friday's better-than-expected inflation data pushed traders to trim their bets for zero cuts in 2025, which they now collectively see a 15% chance of.

Critics had been warning stock prices were vulnerable to drops after running so high, and they likely needed everything to go correctly to justify their stellar gains for the year so far. Besides the diminished hopes for several rate cuts next year, Wall Street got another reminder late Thursday that everything may not go as expected.

The House of Representatives resoundingly rejected President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to keep the U.S. government fully running ahead of a potential shutdown. It’s unclear what the next steps will be, but the failure indicates Washington may not run smoothly even with Republicans in charge of the House, Senate and White House.

The U.S. stock market has lost a chunk of its gain since Trump’s win on Election Day raised hopes for faster economic growth and more lax regulations on companies, which would boost corporate profits. Worries have risen that Trump’s preference for tariffs and other policies could lead to higher inflation, a bigger U.S. government debt and difficulties for global trade.