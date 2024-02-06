U.S. stock indexes are losing ground in midday trading Tuesday, on pace for a downbeat finish for Wall Street as it closes out another milestone-shattering year of gains.

The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and was down less 0.5%. The benchmark index is coming off back-to-back declines of more than 1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 141 points, or 0.3%, as of 12:35 p.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was down 0.8%.

About 60% of the stocks in the S&P 500 fell. Technology stocks were the biggest weights on the market.

Semiconductor giant Nvidia, whose enormous valuation gives it an outsize influence on indexes, fell 1.8%. Apple was down 0.6%, and Advanced Micro Devices gave up 1.5%.

Gains in energy stocks helped temper some of the declines. Exxon Mobil rose 1.4% and Chevron gained 1%.

VeriSign gave up an earlier gain and was down 0.1% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed it had increased its stake in the internet domain registry services company.

Bond yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.58% from 4.54% late Monday. The yield on the two-year Treasury held steady at 4.24%.

Crude oil prices rose 1.1%.

Indexes in Europe mostly rose. Asian markets were mixed, with exchanges in Tokyo and Seoul closed for New Year holidays.

Despite a mini post-Christmas slump, the major U.S. stock indexes are on pace to finish the year with strong gains.