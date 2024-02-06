Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping the market on track for its fifth gain in a row.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% and was solidly on track for a weekly gain that will erase most of last week's loss.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 352 points, or 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1% as of 2:05 p.m. Eastern.

Markets have been volatile over the last few weeks, losing ground in the runup to elections in November, then surging following Donald Trump's victory, before falling again. The S&P 500 has been steadily rising throughout this week to within close range of its record.

“Overall, market behavior has normalized following an intense few weeks,” said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide, in a statement.

Several retailers jumped after giving Wall Street encouraging financial updates.

Gap soared 10.8% after handily beating analysts' third-quarter earnings and revenue expectations, while raising its own revenue forecast for the year. Discount retailer Ross Stores rose 2.2% after raising its earnings forecast for the year.

EchoStar fell 3.3% after DirecTV called off its purchase of that company's Dish Network unit.

Smaller company stocks had some of the biggest gains. The Russell 2000 index rose 1.7%.

A majority of stocks in the S&P 500 were gaining ground, but those gains were kept in check by slumps for several big technology companies.

Nvidia fell 3.2%. Its pricey valuation makes it among the heaviest influences on whether the broader market gains or loses ground. The company has grown into a nearly $3.6 trillion behemoth because of demand for its chips used in artificial-intelligence technology.