Wall Street flirts with a record as indexes drift

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is flirting with a record again as U.S. stock indexes drift in mixed trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% at the open of Tuesday’s trading and is sitting just above its all-time closing high set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 48 points, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. Entergy jumped to help lead the market after the electric company reported stronger profit than analysts expected. Conagra slumped after lowering its forecasts for upcoming profit and other financial measures. Treasury yields ticked higher in the bond market, while stock indexes mostly rose across much of Europe and Asia.

(AP) — Wall Street pointed toward gains before the opening bell Tuesday as earnings season winds down during a holiday-shortened trading week.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each rose 0.3%. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.1%.

Southwest Airlines rose 1.9% after the carrier announced that it was eliminating 1,750 jobs, with the focus on corporate offices. Southwest, which has been under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Investment Management to increase profits and boost the stock price, estimated that the job cuts will save the company more than $500 million combined through this year and next.

Chipmaker Intel jumped 5.1% in premarket on media reports that rivals Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor were looking into acquiring separate divisions of the California company. Broadcom is interested in Intel’s chip-design and marketing business, while Taiwan Semiconductor is eyeing control of some or all of Intel’s chip plants, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Constellation Brands soared 6.9% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took a more than 3% stake in the New York beverage company. Constellation, whose shares had been down more than 25% this year with President Donald Trump's tariffs looming, is particularly sensitive to trade issues. It owns the exclusive rights to import Corona and Modelo brand beer to the U.S. from Mexico.

Packaged food giant Conagra tumbled 5.1% after it trimmed its profit guidance due to supply constraints involving problems with frozen chicken and vegetable production.

Coming later this week are the latest earnings from Walmart, considered a bellwether for the retail sector and consumer spending in general.

Chinese technology stocks surged after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with entrepreneurs this week in what is seen as a show of support to the technology industry.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.59% to 22,976.81, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.93% to 3,324.49. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.25% to 39,270.40 after Japan's economic growth for the fourth quarter beat forecasts. In other regional markets, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.66% to 8,481.00. while South Korea's Kospi was up 0.63% to 2,626.81.