Wall Street flirts with a record as indexes drift

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is flirting with a record Friday, as U.S. stock indexes drift following some mixed profit reports from big companies.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading, a day after rallying within 0.1% of its all-time high set last month. It’s sitting at 6,115.68, just below its record closing level of 6,118.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 44 points, or 0.1%, as of 9:37 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was basically flat.

Airbnb charged 12.3% higher after reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected as customers booked more nights on its platform. It joined a long list of companies to top expectations this reporting season, which is usually the case.

It and other such companies helped offset a 6% drop for Applied Materials. The company, whose products help make semiconductor chips, displays and other tech, also reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. But it gave a forecasted range for upcoming revenue whose midpoint fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

In the bond market, Treasury yields fell after a report said sales at U.S. retailers weakened by much more last month than economists expected. Bad weather, including bitingly cold temperatures in the South and devastating wildfires in California, may have helped keep shoppers away from stores and auto dealerships.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.47% from 4.54% late Thursday.

The hope among investors has been for such economic data to ease into a Goldilocks level, where it’s not so weak that it raises worries of a downturn but not so strong that it creates upward pressure on inflation.