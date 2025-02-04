All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
BusinessFebruary 6, 2025

Stock market today: Wall Street finishes mixed as strong fashion, tobacco stocks offset Ford's drop

Wall Street closed mixed as gains in fashion and tobacco stocks, like Tapestry and Philip Morris, balanced out declines in Ford and Qualcomm. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, while the Dow dropped 0.3%.

STAN CHOE, Associated Press
Trader Jonathan Mueller works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Trader Jonathan Mueller works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trader Fred Demarco, left, and specialist Genaro Saporito work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Trader Fred Demarco, left, and specialist Genaro Saporito work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Specialist James Denaro works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Specialist James Denaro works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trader Peter Mancuso works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Trader Peter Mancuso works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Specialist Dilip Patel works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Specialist Dilip Patel works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Specialist Douglas Johnson works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Specialist Douglas Johnson works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street drifted through mixed trading Thursday as rising fashion and cigarette stocks worked against drops for Ford Motor and Qualcomm.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% following healthy gains for stock markets across much of Europe and Asia. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 125 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%.

Tapestry, the company behind the Coach and Kate Spade brands, helped lead the market and jumped 12%. It reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected after attracting new, younger customers. Tapestry also raised its forecast for revenue and profit growth this fiscal year.

Philip Morris International, which sells Marlboro cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products around the world, was one of the strongest forces pushing upward on the S&P 500 and rallied 10.9% after reporting a better profit than expected. It also gave financial forecasts that topped expectations, and analysts pointed in particular to strength for its Zyn nicotine pouches.

They helped offset a 7.5% drop for Ford Motor, which fell even though the automaker delivered a stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Investors focused instead on Ford’s financial forecasts for 2025, which the company said incorporates “headwinds related to market factors.”

The company gave a forecasted range for how much cash it will generate this year whose midpoint fell below analysts’ expectations, for example.

Qualcomm also kept indexes in check after falling 3.7%. The company, whose products help power smartphones and other devices, reported profit for the latest quarter that topped analysts’ forecasts, and analysts called the performance solid. But they also said expectations were high, and worries are rising about the wireless chip industry broadly.

In the bond market, Treasury yields held relatively steady after a report said more U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected, though the number remains low compared with history. A more comprehensive report will arrive on Friday, showing how many jobs U.S. employers added during the month of January.

The hope is Friday’s data will show a job market that remains solid enough to keep worries about a possible downturn at bay but not so strong that it pushes upward on inflation. The U.S. economy has remained much more solid than critics feared, but pressure is rising in part because of the threat of potential tariffs coming from President Donald Trump.

After rocking financial markets around the world at the start of this week, worries about a potentially punishing global trade war have eased a bit after Trump gave 30-day reprieves for tariffs on both Mexico and Canada.

While discussing Ford Motor’s earnings and financial forecasts, CEO Jim Farley said his company can manage a “few weeks” of tariffs of 25% on Canadian and Mexican imports. But if they’re protracted, they would have “a huge impact on our industry,” resulting in higher prices for customers, losses of U.S. jobs and the elimination of billions of dollars of industry profits.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Elsewhere on Wall Street, another company reliant on spending by consumers around the world, Ralph Lauren, rallied 9.7% after reporting stronger profit and revenue than expected. Growth was particularly strong in China, where the company recently opened stores in Hong Kong and Beijing.

Eli Lilly rose 3.3% after the drugmaker showed how demand for its hot-selling diabetes and obesity treatments is swelling its profits.

Honeywell fell 5.6% and was one of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500. It announced it will split into three independent, publicly-traded companies, following in the footsteps of other conglomerates such as General Electric.

The North Carolina company, one of the few U.S. conglomerates still in existence, expects to complete the spin-off of its automation and aerospace technologies businesses sometime in late 2026.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 22.09 points to 6,083.57. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 125.65 to 44,747.63, and the Nasdaq composite rose 99.66 to 19,791.99.

In stock markets abroad, London’s FTSE 100 jumped 1.2% after the Bank of England cut its main interest rate as it slashed its forecast for economic growth. The British economy has barely grown over the past six months, and the Bank of England halved its growth projection for the British economy this year to 0.75%.

Stock indexes also rose 1.5% in Paris, 1.4% in Hong Kong and 0.6% in Tokyo.

In Japan, Honda Motor Co. fell, and Nissan Motor Corp. rose after Japanese media said they were ditching their talks to set up a joint holding company. Neither company confirmed the report. An update on the talks is expected by mid-February, but no date has been set.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 4.43%, where it was late Wednesday.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessFeb. 4
B Magazine: Groundbreaking progress at Semo Industrial Park ...
BusinessFeb. 4
Sponsored: Pickleball in the Cape Girardeau area takes off
BusinessFeb. 3
Wall Street swings after Trump announces tariffs and then pu...
BusinessFeb. 3
Cape Girardeau Andy's franchise wins company’s top honor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
BioKyowa facility among businesses sold to Chinese amino acids supplier
BusinessFeb. 3
BioKyowa facility among businesses sold to Chinese amino acids supplier
Flip Side Auto relocates to new Marble Hill location
BusinessFeb. 3
Flip Side Auto relocates to new Marble Hill location
SEMO graduate brought on as FRESH marketing coordinator
BusinessFeb. 3
SEMO graduate brought on as FRESH marketing coordinator
Missouri, national fuel prices largely stable
BusinessFeb. 3
Missouri, national fuel prices largely stable
B Magazine: From pets to ports: How two Southeast Missouri innovators are transforming their industries
BusinessFeb. 3
B Magazine: From pets to ports: How two Southeast Missouri innovators are transforming their industries
B Magazine: Adaptive Reuse: Connecting to Cape Girardeau's historic past and preparing for the future
BusinessJan. 31
B Magazine: Adaptive Reuse: Connecting to Cape Girardeau's historic past and preparing for the future
Apple leads as Wall Street shaves off nearly all its loss for the week
BusinessJan. 31
Apple leads as Wall Street shaves off nearly all its loss for the week
Global shares mostly rise while some Asian markets stay closed for holidays
BusinessJan. 30
Global shares mostly rise while some Asian markets stay closed for holidays
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy