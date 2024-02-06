Wall Street falls short of a record

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street fell short of a record following mixed profit reports from big companies. The S&P 500 ended essentially flat Friday, a day after rallying within 0.1% of its all-time high set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.4%. Airbnb rallied after reporting stronger profit than analysts expected, while Applied Materials fell after giving a forecast for upcoming revenue that fell short of some estimates. Treasury yields eased after a report said sales at U.S. retailers weakened sharply last month.

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is flirting with a record Friday, as U.S. stock indexes drift following mixed profit reports from big companies.

The S&P 500 was edging higher by 2 points, or less than 0.1%, in late trading, a day after rallying within 0.1% of its all-time high set last month. It’s sitting at 6,117, just below its record closing level of 6,118.71.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 137 points, or 0.3%, with less than an hour remaining in trading, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher.

U.S. stocks have been climbing toward a record thanks to recent reports showing companies are making even bigger profits than analysts expected. They've helped the market power through a range of worries centered on higher interest rates and stubborn inflation.

Airbnb charged 13.3% higher after reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected as customers booked more nights on its platform. Wynn Resorts jumped 9.3% after likewise topping earnings expectations, driven in part by strength for its Las Vegas locations.

They helped offset a 7.5% drop for Applied Materials. The company, whose products help make semiconductor chips, displays and other tech, also reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. But it gave a forecasted range for upcoming revenue whose midpoint fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

In the bond market, Treasury yields fell after a report said sales at U.S. retailers weakened by much more last month than economists expected. Bad weather, including bitingly cold temperatures in the South and devastating wildfires in California, may have helped keep shoppers away from stores and auto dealerships.

The hope among investors has been for such economic data to remain at a Goldilocks level, where it’s not so weak that it raises worries about a downturn but not so strong that it creates upward pressure on inflation.