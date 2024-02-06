Stock market today: Wall Street edges back from its records

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are edging back from their records Thursday, while Treasury yields spin after a pair of reports showed inflation was a touch warmer last month than expected and more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week.

The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 88 points, or 0.2%, after likewise setting an all-time high the day before, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower, as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Stocks had stormed to records in large part on excitement about easing interest rates, now that the Federal Reserve is cutting them from their two-decade high as it widens its focus to include keeping the economy humming instead of just fighting high inflation.

Lower interest rates ease the brakes off the economy and juice prices for investments, but the pace of further cuts will depend on if inflation continues to head down toward the Fed’s 2% target as it expects.

Thursday’s report showed inflation slowed to 2.4% in September from 2.5% in August, according to the consumer price index, but economists were expecting an even sharper slowdown to 2.3%. And after ignoring the swings for food, gasoline and other energy prices, underlying trends that economists say can be a better predictor for where inflation is heading were also a touch hotter than expected.

At the same time, a separate report showed 258,000 U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week. That number is relatively low compared with history, but it was a sharper acceleration than economists expected. Hurricane Helene and a strike by workers at Boeing may have helped make the numbers look worse.

In the bond market, Treasury yields rose immediately after the release of the economic data, only to then swing up and down as traders tried to handicap what they would mean for the Fed.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was most recently at 4.07%, even with its level from late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, fell to 3.96% from 4.02% late Wednesday.

Traders are still mostly convinced the Fed will cut its main interest rate by the traditional size of a quarter of a percentage point at its next meeting, according to data from CME Group. But some are holding onto bets that it could leave the federal funds rate alone in November. That’s after many traders earlier this month were calling for a larger-than-usual cut of half a percentage point, before a set of stronger-than-expected data on the economy wiped out such calls.