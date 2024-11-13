NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed finish Wednesday after the latest inflation update boosted hopes that more help for the economy will arrive next month through a cut to interest rates.

The S&P 500 was nearly unchanged and edged up by less than 0.1%, coming off its first loss since a big rally erupted after Election Day last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 47 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.3%.

The bond market was also mixed after a report said the inflation that U.S. consumers felt last month was exactly as economists expected. It accelerated to 2.6% from 2.4%, but an underlying measure called “core inflation” did not accelerate. Such core inflation can be a better predictor of future trends, economists say, and the as-expected number boosted expectations for help coming from the Federal Reserve.

“Bang in-line core inflation leaves the Fed on track to cut rates in December,” according to Lindsay Rosner, head of multi sector fixed income investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

The Fed began cutting interest rates from their two-decade high in September to offer support for the job market, hoping to keep it humming after bringing inflation nearly all the way down to its target of 2%. It cut again earlier this month, and traders now see an improved probability of roughly 80% for a third cut at its meeting next month, according to data from CME Group.

Those expectations sent the yield for the two-year Treasury down to 4.27% from 4.34% late Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which also takes future economic growth more into account, fell initially after the inflation report. But it pared its loss and eventually rose to 4.45%, up from 4.43% late Tuesday.

The question is what will happen with rates in 2025. Prior forecasts published by the Fed implied it could keep cutting rates through next year. But Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election may have scrambled such plans. Economists say his preferences for lower tax rates, higher tariffs and less regulation could ultimately lead to higher U.S. government debt and inflation, along with faster economic growth.

While lower interest rates can give a boost to the economy and to prices for investments, they can also give inflation more fuel.

Still, Wednesday’s data was reassuring for the market following a run of stronger-than-expected data on the economy, which could have signaled upward pressures on inflation.