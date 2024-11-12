All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessNovember 12, 2024

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts lower as the Trump trade cools

Wall Street slips as "Trump trade" momentum cools, with S&P 500 down 0.3% and Dow dropping 382 points. Treasury yields jump, impacting stocks. Bitcoin hits record before retreating.

STAN CHOE, Associated Press
A pair of traders work in their booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
A pair of traders work in their booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks drifted lower Tuesday as momentum cooled for the torrid “Trump trade” that swept Wall Street following Donald Trump’s presidential victory.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% a day after setting its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 382 points, or 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%.

Stocks had been broadly rising since last week on expectations that Trump’s preference for lower tax rates and other policies may mean faster economic growth, as well as bigger U.S. government debt and higher inflation. Some areas of the market rocketed on particularly high-grade fuel, such as smaller U.S. stocks seen as benefiting the most from Trump’s America First ideas.

They gave back some of their big gains Tuesday, and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell a market-leading 1.8%. Even Tesla, which is run by Trump’s ally Elon Musk, sank. It dropped 6.1% for its first loss since before Election Day.

The stock that’s become most entwined with Trump’s popularity, Trump Media & Technology Group, fell 8.8%.

UnitedHealth Group was one of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500 and fell 1.7% after the U.S. Justice Department sued to block its $3.3 billion purchase of Amedisys, saying the deal would hinder access to home health and hospice services. Amedisys sank 1.8%.

A jump in Treasury yields also added pressure on the stock market, as trading of U.S. government bonds resumed following Monday’s Veterans Day holiday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 4.42% from 4.31% late Friday, which is a notable move for the bond market.

Treasury yields have been climbing sharply since September, in large part because the U.S. economy has remained much more resilient than feared. The hope is that it can continue to stay solid as the Federal Reserve continues to cut interest rates in order to keep the job market humming, now that it’s helped get inflation nearly down to its 2% target.

Some of the rise in yields has also been because of Trump. He talks up tariffs and other policies that economists say could drive inflation and the U.S. government’s debt higher. That puts upward pressure on Treasury yields and could hinder the Fed’s plans to cut interest rates. While lower rates can boost the economy, they can also give inflation more fuel.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The next update on inflation will arrive Wednesday, when the U.S. government will give the latest reading on prices that U.S. consumers are paying across the country. Economists expect it to show inflation accelerated to 2.6% in October from 2.4% the month before. But they’re also looking for underlying inflation trends, which ignore prices for groceries and fuel that can zigzag sharply from one month to another, to stay steady at 3.3%.

Helping to limit Wall Street’s losses was Live Nation Entertainment, which joined the lengthening list of U.S. companies delivering stronger profit for the summer than analysts expected. The company behind Ticketmaster said concert fans around the world are spending more to hear artists, and it said trends are already encouraging for 2025 stadium tours for Coldplay and others. Its stock rose 4.7%.

Tyson Foods jumped 6.5% after likewise topping analysts’ forecasts for profit. The producer of beef, chicken and pork also raised its dividend for investors.

Home Depot pulled back 1.3% despite beating analysts’ profit expectations, as it continues to contend with a pullback in spending by customers.

All told, the S&P 500 slipped 17.36 points to 5,983.99. The Dow dropped 382.15 to 43,910.98, and the Nasdaq composite fell 17.36 to 19,281.40

Stocks usually rally following close elections, but this spurt is “clearly faster than prior ones,” according to Parag Thatte and other strategists at Deutsche Bank. It has the S&P 500 on track to deliver a return of more than 20% for a second straight year. That’s happened only three times in the past 100 years, according to Deutsche Bank.

In the crypto market, bitcoin soared to another record before pulling back. Trump has embraced cryptocurrencies generally and pledged to make his country the crypto capital of the world. Bitcoin got as high as $89,995, according to CoinDesk, before dipping back toward $89,500. It started the year below $43,000.

In stock markets abroad, indexes fell across much of Europe and Asia. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.8% for one of the worst declines. It closed below the 20,000 level for the first time since China announced a stimulus package in September.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 12
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know ab...
BusinessNov. 12
Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City
BusinessNov. 11
Sponsored: SEEDS conference highlights the future of jobs an...
BusinessNov. 11
ELEVATING THE GAME.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sponsored: Skyview Animal Clinic celebrates more than 60 years of veterinary care in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 11
Sponsored: Skyview Animal Clinic celebrates more than 60 years of veterinary care in Cape Girardeau
Gas prices should remain cyclical after election, analyst predicts
BusinessNov. 11
Gas prices should remain cyclical after election, analyst predicts
Luxury Clean chooses Cape Girardeau for first US location
BusinessNov. 11
Luxury Clean chooses Cape Girardeau for first US location
Chambers of commerce plan events across Southeast Missouri
BusinessNov. 11
Chambers of commerce plan events across Southeast Missouri
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
BusinessNov. 11
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
Mercy, SEMO, Pennsylvania college collaborate for medical studies
BusinessNov. 10
Mercy, SEMO, Pennsylvania college collaborate for medical studies
Event planner finds her forte with new Cape Girardeau tea lounge
BusinessNov. 10
Event planner finds her forte with new Cape Girardeau tea lounge
Sponsored: Dutch Enterprises: More than 60 years of excellence in plumbing, heating and cooling
BusinessNov. 9
Sponsored: Dutch Enterprises: More than 60 years of excellence in plumbing, heating and cooling
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy