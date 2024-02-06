NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks drifted around their record heights Thursday following the latest signals that the U.S. economy continues to hum.

The S&P 500 finished virtually unchanged after flirting with its all-time high for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 161 points, or 0.4%, to its own record set the day before, while the Nasdaq composite was close to flat.

Nvidia and other companies in the chip industry were some of the market’s strongest after global heavyweight Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported bigger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. TSMC credited strong demand related to smartphones and artificial intelligence, and its stock that trades in the United States jumped 9.8%.

It was a sharp turnaround from earlier in the week when a warning from a major Dutch supplier to the chip industry, ASML, sent stocks sinking across the industry. Nvidia’s gain of 0.9% was Thursday's strongest single force pushing upward on the S&P 500.

But a 1.4% slide for Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and a 10.6% tumble for Elevance Health helped keep stock indexes in check.

In the bond market, Treasury yields rose following the latest encouraging reports on the U.S. economy.

U.S. retailers made more in sales in September than in August, and underlying growth trends within the data were better than economists expected. The strength was “all the more impressive in the face of stretched household finances, particularly among lower-income shoppers, and pre-election jitters,” according to Gary Schlossberg, market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

A separate report, meanwhile, said fewer U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, a signal that layoffs nationwide are relatively low and aren’t damaging the job market.

Such data bolster the hope that has sent U.S. stocks to records: The economy could make a perfect escape from the worst inflation in generations, one that ends without a recession that many investors had seen as nearly inevitable. And with the Federal Reserve now cutting interest rates to keep the economy humming, the expectation among optimists is that stocks can rise even further.

Critics, meanwhile, warn stock prices look too expensive given how much faster they’ve climbed than profits for companies.

Lower interest rates can ease the brakes off the economy, boost prices for investments and make borrowing bills less costly for households and businesses. And rates are heading lower around the world, with only a couple exceptions.