NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are drifting around their records Friday as hopes hold that the economy can pull off the rare feat of getting painfully high inflation under control without a recession.

The S&P 500 was edging down by 0.1% in afternoon trading a day after setting an all-time high for the 42nd time this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 177 points, or 0.4%, and on track to set its own record. The Nasdaq composite was 0.4% lower, as of 2:50 p.m. Eastern time.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market after a report showed inflation slowed in August by a touch more than economists expected. It echoed similar numbers from earlier in the month about inflation, but Friday’s report has resonance because it’s the measure that officials at the Federal Reserve prefer to use.

For more than a year, Fed had been keeping its main interest rate at a two-decade high in hopes of slowing the economy enough to drive inflation down toward its 2% target. Now that inflation has eased substantially from its peak two summers ago, the Fed has begun cutting rates to ease conditions for the slowing job market and prevent a recession.

Of course, the risk of a recession still looms. U.S. employers have slowed their hiring, and the inflation report on Friday also showed growth in U.S. consumer spending in August fell short of economists’ expectations. That’s important because consumer spending is the main engine of the economy.

Part of the shortfall may have been because incomes for Americans grew less in August than economists expected. As the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, Americans will get lower interest payments on their savings accounts and other similar holdings.

The boost that lower interest rates can give to the economy through cheaper loans to buy homes, cars and things on credit cards, meanwhile, can take longer to come to fruition, “so consumption spending will likely get squeezed,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

More encouraging data arrived later in the morning, when a report said sentiment among U.S. consumers is stronger than economists expected.

On Wall Street, Costco Wholesale fell 1.8% after delivering weaker revenue in the latest quarter than analysts expected. That was even though its profit topped expectations.

Another company that depends on people spending money, ski-resort operator Vail Resorts, sank 3.6% after reporting a larger loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Scant snowfalls at its Australian resorts hurt its results, and it gave a forecast for profit in its upcoming fiscal year that fell short of forecasts.

On the winning side of Wall Street, Bristol-Myers Squibb rose 2.1% after receiving U.S. federal approval for its new approach to treat schizophrenia in adults.