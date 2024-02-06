NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting near their records Wednesday after the latest inflation update boosted hopes that more help for the economy will arrive next month from another cut to interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% in afternoon trading, coming off its first loss since before Election Day last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 182 points, or 0.4%, as of 12:34 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher.

Stocks got support from easing yields in the bond market. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which closely tracks expectations for actions by the Federal Reserve, fell to 4.28% from 4.34% late Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 4.43%. Treasury yields mostly fell after a report said the inflation that U.S. consumers felt last month was exactly as economists expected. It accelerated to 2.6% from 2.4%, but an underlying measure called “core inflation” did not accelerate. Economists say core inflation can be a better predictor of future trends.

“Bang in-line core inflation leaves the Fed on track to cut rates in December,” according to Lindsay Rosner, head of multi sector fixed income investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

The Fed began cutting interest rates from their two-decade high in September to offer support for the job market, hoping to keep it humming after bringing inflation nearly all the way down to its target of 2%. It cut again earlier this month, and traders now see an improved probability of roughly 82% that it will cut a third time in roughly a month, according to data from CME Group.

The question is what will happen in 2025. Prior forecasts published by the Fed implied it could keep cutting rates through next year. But Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election may have scrambled those plans. Economists say his preferences for lower tax rates, higher tariffs and less regulation could ultimately lead to higher U.S. government debt and inflation, along with faster economic growth.

While lower interest rates can give a boost to the economy and to prices for investments, they can also give inflation more fuel.

Still, Wednesday’s data was reassuring for the market following a run of stronger-than-expected data on the economy, which could have signaled upward pressures on inflation.

“The market may be concerned that we are at an inflection point, with inflation potentially returning to an upward trajectory,” said Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “We see inflation modestly higher next year. We don’t think today’s CPI data will do much to the market.”