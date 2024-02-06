NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are slipping again on Tuesday, and the S&P 500 is on track for its first back-to-back loss in a month and a half as Wall Street’s record-breaking rally loses more momentum.

The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower in afternoon trading. It also fell modestly on Monday after coming off a sixth straight winning week, its longest such streak of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was mostly unchanged and hovering around its all-time high set on Friday. The Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower, as of 1:04 p.m. Eastern time.

GE Aerospace was one of the heaviest weights on the stock market after tumbling 8.2%. The company, which began trading independently this spring after splitting off from the former conglomerate General Electric, reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected, but its revenue fell short of forecasts.

Verizon Communications sank 4.3% after it likewise reported weaker revenue for the latest quarter than expected, even though its profit edged past forecasts.

Genuine Parts, which sells automotive and industrial replacement parts, dropped 19.5% for one of the largest losses in the S&P 500 after its profit for the latest quarter fell well short of expectations. CEO Will Stengel said much of the shortfall was due to continued weakness in Europe and its industrial business.

Sherwin-Williams sank 4.4% after both its profit and revenue came in weaker than analysts expected. CEO Heidi Petz cited a “tough macroeconomic environment” and “continued choppiness in the demand environment” for its paints and coatings. Demand from do-it-yourself customers in North America remains weak given the higher debt levels that they’re carrying and still-lingering inflation.

Helping to keep the market’s losses in check was General Motors. It drove 9.2% higher after delivering stronger profit and revenue than expected. It benefited from stronger sales to individual U.S. customers, even as sales slowed to large fleet buyers.

Philip Morris International rallied 8.8% after likewise topping forecasts for both profit and revenue. CEO Jacek Olczak said the company is seeing momentum across regions and business lines, including growth for both its smoke-free business and for its combustible cigarettes.