U.S. stock indexes gave up an early gain and drifted to a mixed finish Friday, helping give the market its first losing week since early September.

The S&P 500 closed little changed after having been up 0.9% earlier in the day. The benchmark index ended the week 1% lower, ending a six-week winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and also posted its first weekly loss after six straight gains. The Nasdaq composite eked out a 0.6% gain thanks to gains for several Big Tech stocks. It extended its winning streak to seven weeks.

Both the S&P 500 and the Dow have been generally falling back from record highs set late last week. The market has been more cautious amid worries that stocks have become too expensive. Higher Treasury yields, which make stocks less appealing to investors, also added more pressure.

“There’s a degree of exhaustion following a very steady move higher,” said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide. “It’s just natural after that kind of move to have a period of sideways movement.”

Company earnings reports, which have been mostly solid, continued to be a key focus for investors. The latest round of corporate profit reports could give Wall Street a better sense of whether the high stock prices are justified.

Capital One Financial rose 5.2% after beating Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts. Ugg footwear maker Deckers Outdoor climbed 10.6% after raising its financial forecast for the year.

Strong earnings drove gains for several other companies. Technology companies L3Harris Technologies rose 3.5% and Western Digital rose 4.7%.

More than a third of the companies in the S&P 500 index have reported their latest quarterly financial results. Most of the results have beat analysts' forecasts.