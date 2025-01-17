NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are rising Friday as they head toward the close of their best week in two months.

The S&P 500 was 0.9% higher in early trading and on track for its first winning week in the last three. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 308 points, or 0.7%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.5% higher.

Truist Financial rose 4.6% after joining the list of banks to report better profits for the end of 2024 than analysts expected. The company said its average deposits rose 1.5% during the quarter, and it followed bigger-than-expected profit reports from large rivals like Wells Fargo, Citigroup and others.

Other smaller, regional banks reported mixed results on Friday, though.

The most forceful pushes upward came from Big Tech stocks. All the companies in what’s come to be known as the “Magnificent Seven” rose. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla each climbed at least 1%. Because they’re so massive in size, their movements carry more weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes than any other stock.

The Magnificent Seven has been under pressure recently because of criticism their stock prices may have grown too expensive after leading the market for so many years. Such worries gained momentum after Treasury yields jumped in the bond market in recent weeks. Higher yields hurt prices for all kinds of investments, and they weigh particularly heavily on those seen as the most expensive.

Stocks got a lift this week from an encouraging report on inflation, which raised hopes that the Federal Reserve may be able to deliver more cuts to interest rates later this year. More such cuts, which began in September, would ease the brakes off the economy and boost prices for investments, but they could also give inflation more fuel.

Treasury yields eased sharply because of it, and the 10-year Treasury yield slipped further on Friday. It’s down to 4.60% from 4.62% late Thursday and from 4.76% a week ago.

Still, even with this week’s better-than-expected readout on inflation, some on Wall Street remain skeptical the Fed will deliver any more relief through lower interest rates this year.