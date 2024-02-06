NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rising Thursday after more companies said they’re making fatter profits than expected. Market superstar Nvidia also topped forecasts, but Wall Street’s ambivalence about whether the heavyweight's report was impressive enough is keeping indexes in check.

The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher, as of 1:02 p.m. Eastern time, following many flips between modest gains and losses through the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 543 points, or 1.3%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. The moves were part of a busy day for financial markets, as bitcoin briefly broke above $98,000 and crude oil prices continued to rise.

Nvidia was a big reason for the stock market's meandering after yet again beating analysts’ estimates for profit and revenue. It also gave a forecast for revenue in the current quarter that topped most analysts’ expectations thanks to voracious demand for its chips used in artificial-intelligence technology.

Its stock initially sank in afterhours trading late on Wednesday following the release of the results. Some investors said that might have been because the market was looking for Nvidia's revenue forecast to surpass expectations by even more. But its stock then recovered in premarket trading Thursday, and Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said it was another “flawless” profit report provided by Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang, whom Ives calls “the Godfather of AI.”

How Nvidia’s stock performs has tremendous impact because it’s quickly grown into Wall Street’s most valuable company at nearly $3.6 trillion. That means a 1% move for it packs more weight on the S&P 500 than the same move for any other stock.

Nvidia's stock on Thursday quickly went from an early jump of 4.8% to a loss of 3.6% before settling at a drop of 1.3%. It was one of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500.

The frenzy around AI is sweeping up other stocks, and Snowflake jumped 34.2% after reporting stronger results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company, whose platform helps customers get a better view of all their silos of data and use AI, also reported stronger revenue growth than expected.

BJ’S Wholesale Club rose 9.6% after likewise delivering a bigger profit than expected. That may help calm worries about how resilient U.S. shoppers can remain, given high prices across the economy and still-high interest rates. A day earlier, Target tumbled after reporting sluggish sales in the latest quarter and giving a dour forecast for the holiday shopping season. It followed Walmart, which gave a much more encouraging outlook.

Roughly 90% of the stocks in the S&P 500 were also rising, and the gains were even bigger among smaller companies. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks climbed a market-leading 1.8%.

But Google’s parent company, Alphabet, was helping to drag on indexes. It fell 5.7% after U.S. regulators asked a judge to break up the tech giant by forcing it to sell its industry-leading Chrome web browser.