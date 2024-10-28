NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks closed broadly higher Monday as gains by some Big Tech companies helped offset a skid in oil-and-gas stocks after the price of crude had its biggest drop in more than a year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The main measure of the U.S. stock market was coming off its first losing week in the last seven, but it’s still near its all-time high set earlier this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, while the Nasdaq composite finished 0.3% higher. It’s now within 0.4% of its all-time high set in July.

Several Big Tech stocks, including Apple and Meta Platforms, helped lead the way. Five of the behemoths known as the “Magnificent Seven” are on this week’s schedule to report their latest profits. These high-flying stocks have been at the forefront of Wall Street for years and have grown so big that their movements can singlehandedly shift the S&P 500.

After suffering a summertime swoon on worries that their stock prices had risen too quickly when compared with their profits, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon are under pressure to deliver more big growth.

Another member of the Magnificent Seven, Tesla, soared to one of the best days in its history last week after reporting a better profit than analysts expected.

Monday’s gains for Big Tech helped offset drops for stocks in the oil-and-gas industry, which were hurt by the sinking price of oil. Exxon Mobil fell 0.5% and ConocoPhillips fell 1.2%.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude fell 6.1%, and Brent crude, the international standard, slid 6.1%. It was the first trading for them since Israel attacked Iranian military targets on Saturday, in retaliation for an earlier barrage of ballistic missiles. Israel’s attack was more restrained than some investors had feared it could be, and it raised hopes that a worst-case scenario may be avoided.

Beyond the violence that is taking a human toll, the worry in financial markets is that an escalating war in the Middle East could cut off the flow of crude from Iran, which is a major oil producer. Such worries had sent the price of Brent crude up to nearly $81 per barrel in early October, despite signals that plenty of oil is available for the global economy. It’s since fallen back below $72.

Financial markets are also dealing with the volatility that typically surrounds a U.S. presidential election, with Election Day fast approaching in two Tuesdays. Markets have historically been shaky heading into an election, only to calm afterward regardless of which party wins.

The trend affects both the stock and the bond markets. In the bond market, Treasury yields were ticking higher to tack more gains onto their sharp rise for the month so far.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.28% from 4.24% late Friday. That's well above the roughly 3.70% level where it was near the start of October.