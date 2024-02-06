Wall Street careens up and down again as it closes a brutal week

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is careening again on Friday and swerving from gains to losses. It's a fitting ending to a brutal week of scary swings dominated by worries about the U.S. economy and uncertainty about what President Donald Trump will do with tariffs.

The S&P 500 was up by 0.4% in afternoon trading, but that was only after flipping between an earlier gain of 0.6% and loss of 1.3%. It's coming off a punishing stretch where it swung at least 1%, up or down, in each of the last six days, and it's on track for its worst week since September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 186 points, or 0.4%, as of 2:13 p.m., and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.

Much of Wall Street's focus was on the job market, where the U.S. Labor Department said in a highly anticipated report that employers added 151,000 more jobs last month than they cut. That was slightly below economists’ expectations, but it was an acceleration from January’s hiring.

U.S. stocks have been struggling, and the S&P 500 has dropped roughly 6.2% from its all-time high set last month on worries that the U.S. economy's growth may be slowing. Recent, discouraging surveys have shown souring confidence for U.S. businesses and households because of uncertainty around Trump's tariffs, but economists weren’t sure if that had translated into real pain for the economy and job market.

While Friday's jobs data did come in close to expectations, economists warned of concerning details underneath the surface that could imply trouble ahead. The number of people working part time who would rather be full time rose 10% in February from January, for example.

“The market might breathe a sigh of relief that the labor market was still looking healthy, but a deeper dive shows that spring could be a more challenging season,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

The whiplash actions from the White House on tariffs — first placing them on trading partners and then exempting some and then doing it again — have raised uncertainty for businesses.

That sparked fears that businesses might freeze in response to what they have called “chaos” and pull back on hiring. U.S. households, meanwhile, are bracing for much higher inflation because of tariffs, which is weakening their confidence and could hold back their spending. That would sap more energy from the economy.

Trump said Friday he wants tariffs to bring jobs back to the United States, and he gave no indication more certainty is imminent for financial markets. “There will always be changes and adjustments,” he said in comments from the Oval Office.

“There could be some disturbance,” Trump said about the effect on the economy before saying, “I solved a little bit of that” by giving a one-month reprieve on tariffs for Mexican and Canadian imports for automakers.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were also jostling up and down. The 10-year Treasury yield fell as low as 4.22% after the jobs report before climbing to 4.32%, up from 4.28% late Thursday. It's been generally sinking since January, when it was nearing 4.80%, as investors have ratcheted back their expectations for the U.S. economy’s growth.