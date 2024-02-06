U.S. markets stabilized Tuesday following a wipeout a day earlier when a Chinese AI startup startled markets with its capacity to compete with American tech giants.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked up 0.2% before the bell. That follows Monday's declines of 1.5% and 3.1% respectively. Dow Jones futures were down 0.1% in the early going.

Many of Monday's big losers clawed back some of their losses, including chipmaker Nvidia, which rose 3.4% in premarket after tumbling nearly 17% a day earlier. Another chip giant, Broadcom, was up 3.3% in early trading following a 17.4% decline a day earlier. Software maker Oracle, which fell 13.8% on Monday, rose 2.5% before markets opened Tuesday.

Shares of General Motors were essentially unchanged at $54.70 after the automaker swung to a loss in the fourth quarter on huge charges related to China. GM still topped profit and revenue expectations on Wall Street.

Royal Caribbean jumped 4.3% after the cruise ship operator beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit targets and raised its full-year 2025 profit guidance.

Boeing shares were also unchanged after the company reiterated the preliminary fourth-quarter results it released last week. The troubled aerospace giant lost $3.8 billion in the fourth quarter, bringing its losses to more than $35 billion since 2019 following the crashes of two then-new Max jets that killed 346 people.

In Europe at midday, France's CAC 40 rose 0.4%, while Germany's DAX gained 0.9% and Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.6%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.4% to finish at 39,016.87. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, inching down 0.1% to 8,399.10. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.1% to 20,225.11. Markets in South Korea, Shanghai and other parts of the region were closed for holidays.

Among technology companies in Japan, SoftBank Group Corp. stock extended its losses, plunging 5%. Hitachi Ltd. lost 6%, but Fujitsu and Sony Corp. recovered. Computer chip maker Tokyo Electron sank 5.7%.