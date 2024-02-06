NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P 500 is climbing toward its first gain since Christmas on Friday.

The main gauge of Wall Street’s health was 1.1% higher in afternoon trading and on track to break a five-day losing streak, its longest since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 258 points, or 0.6%, as of 1:11 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.5% higher.

Nvidia helped drive the market higher, despite criticism that prices for it and other tech companies have vaulted too high in the frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology. Nvidia rose 4.5% and was the strongest force pushing the S&P 500 upward. Super Micro Computer, which makes servers used in AI, rose 6.6%.

“While the easy gains in AI may be behind us, we think this rally looks far from over,” according to Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer, Americas, at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Another influential Big Tech stock, Tesla, rose 5% to recover some of its 6.1% tumble from the day before, when it disclosed it delivered fewer electric vehicles in the last three months of 2024 than analysts expected.

Rival Rivian jumped 22% after saying it delivered more than 14,000 vehicles during the last three months of 2024. That was more than analysts expected.

On the losing end of Wall Street was U.S. Steel, which fell 5.6% after President Joe Biden blocked a nearly $15 billion deal proposed by Japan’s Nippon Steel to buy its Pittsburgh-based rival.

Beer, wine and liquor companies sank after U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned about the direct link between alcohol consumption and increased cancer risk. He called for an update on the health warning label on alcoholic drinks, as well as for a reassessment of guidelines for alcohol consumption to account for cancer risk.

Molson Coors Beverage fell 3%. Brown-Forman, the distillery behind Jack Daniel's, lost 1.5%.