Shares advance in Europe, fall in Asia after retreat on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares opened higher in Europe but sagged Tuesday in Asia as worries over U.S.-China trade friction weighed on the outlook for the region.

Dramatically shifting transatlantic relations under U.S. President Donald Trump, the United States split with its European allies by refusing to blame Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in votes on three U.N. resolutions Monday seeking an end to the three-year war.

But regional markets were undaunted.

Germany's DAX edged 0.1% higher, to 22,446.75, while the CAC 40 in Paris slipped 0.1% to 8,087.33. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.1%, to 8,684.00.

The future for the S&P 500 was down 0.3% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 1.4% to 38,237.79 after markets in Japan reopened from a holiday on Monday.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gave up 1.3% to 23,034.02, while the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.8% to 3,346.04.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.7% to 8,251.90.

South Korea's Kospi lost 0.7% to 2,630.29 after the Bank of Korea cut its benchmark interest rate to 2.75% from 3%, its third cut in four meetings as it moves to support the slowing economy.

Taiwan's Taiex fell 1.2% and the Sensex in India gained 0.3%.

Trump has openly antagonized multiple U.S. trading partners recently, threatening to raise tariffs and inviting them to retaliate with import taxes of their own that could send the economy hurtling into a trade war. He said Monday that tariff hikes on imports from America’s neighbors Canada and Mexico will move ahead after a one-month delay. He also has put an extra 10% tariff on Chinese imports, citing that country’s role in the production of the opioid fentanyl.