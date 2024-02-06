Most of Wall Street rolls higher as bitcoin bounces above $84,000

NEW YORK (AP) — Most U.S. stocks are rising Monday and adding to the gains made during their best week of the year.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in afternoon trading, and three out of every four stocks in the index were climbing. It's coming off a 4.7% spurt last week spurred by Donald Trump’s presidential victory and a cut to interest rates by the Federal Reserve to bolster the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 344 points, or 0.8%, as of 12:25 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% lower.

Tesla was the strongest force pushing the S&P 500 higher after rising 7.8%. Its leader, Elon Musk, has become a close ally of Trump’s, and its stock jumped nearly 15% the day after the election and has kept rising.

Several pieces of what’s known as the “Trump trade” also helped drive the market, as investors try to identify which kinds of companies will be winners under a second Trump term. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.6%, and bank stocks broadly continue to benefit from expectations for stronger economic growth, less regulation from Washington and an increase in mergers and acquisitions.

A White House more friendly to big tie-ups has helped Wall Street speculate about a merger between insurers Cigna Group and Humana, for example. It’s been so feverish that Cigna said Monday it isn’t pursuing a deal with Humana. Cigna’s stock rose 7.8%, and Humana’s sank 3.5%.

Stocks of companies more focused on the U.S. economy were also rising more than the rest of the market, including a 1.7% rally for the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 index, because they’re seen as benefiting more from Trump’s America First policies than big multinational companies.

Companies are also continuing to deliver earnings reports showing they made more in profit during the summer than analysts expected. Aramark gained 1.4% after it reported broad-based growth during the latest quarter, including for food at stadiums and among customers around the world.

They helped offset a drop of 1.8% for Nvidia, which was the heaviest weight on the market and helped drag the Nasdaq composite in particular.