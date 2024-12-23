NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wavered in morning trading on Wall Street Monday at the start of a holiday-shortened week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1%. A handful of technology companies helped cushion the widespread losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 222 points, or 0.5% as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern time. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

Semiconductor giant Nvidia, whose enormous valuation gives it an outsize influence on indexes, rose 1.5%. Broadcom jumped 3.9% to also help support the broader market.