HONG KONG (AP) — World stocks were mixed on Wednesday, despite gains on Wall Street, as worries mounted over escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Tuesday, Ukraine fired several American-supplied longer-range missiles into Russia, according to the official, marking the first such use in nearly 1,000 days of war. On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally lowered the threshold for Russia’s use of its nuclear weapons.

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1% to 8,108.45 after the Office for National Statistics reported the inflation rate picked up to 2.3% in October, a sharp increase from the 1.7% rise recorded in September. Germany’s DAX added 0.6% to 19,173.08, while the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.5% to 7,268.87.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.3%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.2% to 38,352.34 after the Finance Ministry reported the country recorded a trade deficit in October, for a fourth straight month. Exports rose 3.1% from a year earlier as a weak yen and the rising price of energy kept import costs high. A trade deficit occurs when the country is importing more goods and services than it is exporting.

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., the company that owns over 80,000 7-Eleven convenience stores worldwide, soared 8.4% on Wednesday after local media reported that the founding family plans to raise over 8 trillion yen ($51.66 billion) to take the company private within this financial year.

China's central bank announced it will keep its benchmark lending rates unchanged after it cut its one-year lending rate to 3.1% in October. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged 0.2% higher to 19,705.01, and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.7% to 3,367.99.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.6% to 8,326.30. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.4% to 2,482.29.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 5,916.98 after erasing an early drop of 0.7%. The Nasdaq composite also shook off an early loss to turn 1% higher to 18,987.47, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3% to 43,268.94.