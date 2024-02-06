Stock market today: Global stocks mixed ahead of US inflation data

HONG KONG (AP) — World stocks were mixed on Wednesday following Wall Street’s mostly positive performance before key U.S. inflation data that could influence the pace of market-boosting rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Germany’s DAX was up 0.2% to 20,311.39, and the CAC 40 in Paris was flat at 7,424.49. In London, the FTSE rose 0.8% to 8,263.60.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.1% higher.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1% lower to 38,444.58.

The Kospi ended the day with a minor change at 2,496.81 after South Korean law enforcement officials detained impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday in connection with his failed declaration of martial law last month.

South Korea's unemployment rate reached 3.7% in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, the highest since June 2021, amid political uncertainty, the government reported.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.3% to 19,286.07 after media reported that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming economic team is discussing gradually ramping up tariffs in different phases. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.4% to 3,227.12.

Shares related to Xiaohongshu, the Chinese Instagram-style app, surged after it topped the Apple App Store chart in the United States, as U.S. TikTok users flock to the app amid the looming threat of a TikTok ban. Companies like Foshan Yowant Technology, a digital marketing firm, and Inly Media Co., an advertising company, both saw their shares rise by around 10%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2% to 8,213.30.