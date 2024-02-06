All sections
BusinessJanuary 3, 2025

Stock market today: Global stocks are mixed after Wall Street opens 2025 with modest losses

Global stocks show mixed performance as European markets dip and Asian shares see varied results. Concerns over U.S. tariff policies impact Chinese markets, while Tesla's delivery shortfall weighs on U.S. stocks.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Dec. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
FILE - A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Dec. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
FILE - Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is shown in New York's Financial District on Dec. 31, 2024. American flags flew at half-staff there following the death of former U.S. president Jimmy Carter. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is shown in New York's Financial District on Dec. 31, 2024. American flags flew at half-staff there following the death of former U.S. president Jimmy Carter. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A trader works amid Christmas decorations on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A trader works amid Christmas decorations on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)ASSOCIATED PRESS

European shares fell on Friday after a mixed trading session in Asia, as mainland Chinese markets extended their losses for the first week of the new year.

Germany’s DAX shed 0.3% to 19,967.34 and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.7% to 7,345.59. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged 0.1% lower, to 8,256.98.

The future for the S&P 500 rose 0.4% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.3% higher.

Japan's market was closed for the New Year holiday. The dollar remained steady, trading at 157.24 Japanese yen, down from 157.51 yen. In early December, it had been hovering around 150 yen.

Hong Kong stocks rallied from Thursday's slump, with the Hang Seng surging 0.7% to 19,760.27. But shares in Shanghai and the smaller market in Shenzhen sank, reflecting worries that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump might raise tariffs on imports from China and other Asian countries after he takes office later this month. The Shanghai Composite index dropped 1.6% to 3,211.43. Shenzhen's benchmark dropped 2.7%.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.8% to 2,441.92, with the giant SK Hynix Inc. up 6.4% and Samsung Electronics Co. gaining 1.7% after the acting president and finance minister, Choi Sang-mok, promised to to do more to stabilize the economy as it endures a political crisis that has paralyzed South Korean politics and seen two heads of state impeached in under a month.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.6% to 8,250.50.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 0.2%, extending the four-day losing streak that dimmed the close of its stellar 2024. The index pinballed through the day between an early gain of 0.9% and a later loss of 0.9% before locking in its longest losing streak since April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.2%.

Tesla helped drag the market lower after disclosing it delivered fewer vehicles in the last three months of 2024 than analysts expected. The electric-vehicle company’s stock slumped 6.1%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude declined 35 cents to $72.78 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 36 cents to $75.57 a barrel.

In currency trading, the euro cost $1.0291, up from $1.0268.

