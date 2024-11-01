HONG KONG (AP) — European markets opened higher while Asian stocks were mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's benchmark Nikkei losing over 2% after a sharp decline on Wall Street.

France’s CAC 40 added 0.4% in early trading to 7,377.79, and Germany’s DAX gained 0.2% to 19,116.71. Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.4% to 8,143.82. Dow futures edged up 0.1% to 42,004.00, and S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% at 5,753.00.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 sank 2.6% to 38,053.67. On Thursday, the Bank of Japan announced it would keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.25%, ​​which was in line with market expectations. The Japanese yen traded lower Friday. The dollar rose to 152.61 Japanese yen from 152.00 yen.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was the exception to Friday's downturn vibe. It added 0.9% to 20,506.43, while the Shanghai Composite index was up in morning trading but slipped 0.2% later in the day to close at 3,272.01.

Factory activity in China went back into growth in October, with the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index released Thursday reaching 50.1, ending five straight months of contraction. Another private survey Friday showed a reading of 50.3, above the expansion line of 50.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.5% to 8,118.80 after its producer price index in the third quarter rose 3.9% year-on-year — a return to below 4.0% annual growth for the first time since September 2023, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Elsewhere, South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.5% to 2,543.36. Taiwan’s Taiex fell 0.2%, weighed down by a 0.5% decline in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., Apple's chip supplier. Apple’s quarterly earnings report Thursday revealed a drop in sales revenue from China.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 sank 1.9% to 5,705.45 for its worst day in eight weeks, falling further from its record set earlier in October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9% to 41,763.46, while the Nasdaq composite tumbled 2.8% to 18,095.15 for a second-straight loss after setting its latest all-time high.