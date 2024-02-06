HONG KONG (AP) — Global stocks mostly advanced Wednesday in thin Lunar New Year trading following a rebound on Wall Street driven by tech stocks, as investors focused on the Federal Reserve’s rate decision due later in the day.

France’s CAC 40 lost 0.4% in early trading to 7,867.03, while Germany’s DAX added 0.4% to 21,516.18. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged less than 0.1% higher to 21,516.18. The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.1% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1%.

Dutch semiconductor company ASML on Wednesday announced a record revenue of 9.3 billion euros ($9.7 billion), reflecting strong demand for its advanced chipmaking tools despite recent concerns about AI spending raised by Chinese-developed DeepSeek. ASML shares in Amsterdam surged 11% early Wednesday.

In Asia, most markets were closed for holidays.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index recovered from Tuesday's losses, gaining 1% to 39,414.78.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6% to 8,447.00 after data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the Consumer Price Index increased by 0.2% in the December 2024 quarter, marking the smallest rise since the June 2020 quarter, when inflation declined during the COVID-19 outbreak.

India's Sensex was up 0.9%, while the SET in Bangkok shed 0.1%.

On Tuesday, tech stocks bounced back after tumbling Monday on doubts over whether the artificial-intelligence frenzy really needs all the dollars being poured into it.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% to 6,067.70, clawing back more than half of its earlier drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% to 44,850.35, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 2% to 19,733.59 after sliding 3.1 % the day before.