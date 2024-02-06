TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed in a muted reaction Tuesday to the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.1% to 7,739.02, while Germany's DAX was flat at 20,988.89. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.1% to 8,533.10.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.3% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%. U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Some analysts said the inauguration would inject optimism into global markets, while others said the threat of higher tariffs might hurt sentiment.

Trump’s release of an “America First Trade Policy” memo after he took office Monday indicated he would take no immediate action on raising tariffs, possibly alleviating immediate concerns about threats of double-digit tariffs on all imports. However the plan calls for a broad reassessment and overhaul of U.S. trade policy.

“In a twist that calmed nerves across global markets ... President Trump revealed he would not, contrary to expectations, roll out new tariffs immediately,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.