TOKYO (AP) — Global markets shares were mixed on Tuesday, with trading closed in Tokyo and Seoul for New Year holidays.

France's CAC 40 rose nearly 0.1% to 7,307.87, while Britain's FTSE 100 was little changed at 8,119.65. German markets are closed on New Year’s Eve and Jan. 1 with trading set to continue Thursday.

The future for the S&P 500 edged 0.2% higher while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney skidded 0.9% to 8,159.10.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng added nearly 0.1% to 20,059.95, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.6% to 3,351.76 after Chinese manufacturing data seemed to show that Beijing's stimulus measures have not done enough to boost the nation's sluggish economy.

China’s Purchasing Managers’ Index, based on a survey of factory managers, slipped to 50.1 in December from 50.3 the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. It was the third straight monthly reading above 50, a level that indicates an expansion of manufacturing activity.

Trading is set to resume in Tokyo on Jan. 6, as markets will stay closed for the rest of the week for the New Year holidays. South Korean markets will be closed for New Year's Day and resume trading Thursday.

U.S. markets will be closed on Wednesday.

They retreated Monday. The S&P 500 shed 1.1% and the Dow fell 1%. The Nasdaq composite ended 1.2% lower.