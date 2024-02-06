TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were trading mixed Tuesday, as European benchmarks declined while Asia derived some optimism from rising technology stocks on Wall Street.

France's CAC 40 fell 0.3% in early trading to 7,427.40, while Germany's DAX declined 0.1% to 20,186.45. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.5% to 8,212.10.

U.S. shares were set to drift lower, with Dow futures down less than 0.1% to 42,950.00. S&P 500 futures shed nearly 0.1% to 6,016.25.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped nearly 2.0% to finish at 40,083.30. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.3% to 8,285.10. South Korea's Kospi added 0.1% to 2,492.10.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid 1.2% to 19,447.58 as shares in technology and games company Tencent plunged 7.3% after it was hit by U.S. sanctions.

The Shanghai Composite edged 0.7% higher to 3,229.64.

Nippon Steel, whose attempt to take over U.S. Steel is being blocked by the Biden administration, slid 1.5% in Tokyo trading, even as its chief executive vowed to keep pushing the deal.

U.S. Steel climbed 8.1% overnight after it and Japan’s Nippon Steel filed a federal lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s decision to block a proposed nearly $15 billion deal for Nippon to buy its Pittsburgh-based rival.

The suit, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, alleges it was a political decision. Japanese leaders have also said there is scant evidence the merger poses a security concern for the U.S.

Investors are also watching for possible policy changes under incoming President Donald Trump, whose term is beginning soon, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.