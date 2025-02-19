TOKYO (AP) — Global shares traded mixed Thursday, with French and German shares gaining, while falling in Britain. Earlier in Asia, major benchmarks finished lower.

Worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies remain high on global investors' minds.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.4% in early trading to 8,142.89, while Germany's DAX rose 0.3% to 22,507.07. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.3% to 8,684.84. U.S. shares were set to trade mixed with Dow futures up nearly 0.2% at 44,627.59, while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% to 6,148.00.

Major Asian benchmarks declined across the board. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.2% to finish at 38,678.04. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.2% to 8,322.80, while South Korea's Kospi lost nearly 0.7% to 2,654.06.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 1.6% to 22,576.98, after China left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, in a move it said was meant to maintain financial stability. The Shanghai Composite shed less than 0.1% to 3,350.78.