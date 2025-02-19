All sections
BusinessFebruary 20, 2025

Stock market today: Global shares trade mixed amid uncertainty over Trump's policies

Global shares showed mixed results amid lingering concerns over Trump's tariff policies. European markets saw gains, while Asian benchmarks fell. Currency fluctuations and energy prices also influenced trading.

YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares traded mixed Thursday, with French and German shares gaining, while falling in Britain. Earlier in Asia, major benchmarks finished lower.

Worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies remain high on global investors' minds.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.4% in early trading to 8,142.89, while Germany's DAX rose 0.3% to 22,507.07. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.3% to 8,684.84. U.S. shares were set to trade mixed with Dow futures up nearly 0.2% at 44,627.59, while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% to 6,148.00.

Major Asian benchmarks declined across the board. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.2% to finish at 38,678.04. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.2% to 8,322.80, while South Korea's Kospi lost nearly 0.7% to 2,654.06.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 1.6% to 22,576.98, after China left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, in a move it said was meant to maintain financial stability. The Shanghai Composite shed less than 0.1% to 3,350.78.

“The yuan has been under siege, with foreign-exchange outflows surging last month as Trump’s tariff rhetoric sent shockwaves through markets,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

In energy trading in Asia Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude fell 31 cents to $71.94 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 21 cent to $75.83 a barrel.

Analysts are watching recent currency fluctuations, with the yen strengthening against the U.S. dollar, at one point to below 150 yen. The Federal Reserve has indicated it may wait a while before it's ready to cut rates.

In Thursday's trading in Asia, the U.S. dollar slipped to 150.35 Japanese yen from 151.37 yen. The euro cost $1.0436, up from $1.0428.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe in New York contributed.

