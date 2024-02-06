Global shares slip as worries grow about Trump's tariffs

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly fell in Monday trading as worries grow about President Donald Trump imposing tariffs on key U.S. trading partners.

France's CAC 40 slipped 1.6% in early trading to 7,826.14, while Germany's DAX dropped 1.5% to 21,395.31. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 1.3% to 8,565.00. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 1.2% at 44,152.00. S&P 500 futures slipped 1.5% to 5,977.25.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 2.7% to finish at 38,520.09. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.8% to 8,379.40. South Korea's Kospi dropped 2.5% to 2,453.95. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped less than 0.1% to 20,217.26, while trading was closed in Shanghai for a holiday.

Analysts said Asian markets were bracing for volatility set off by a possible trade war escalation.

“The implications for trade restrictions could result in reduced global trade flows, supply chain shifts which could mean higher costs for businesses, and higher inflation,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

The share price of SoftBank Group Corp. rose 0.5% after it announced at an event with OpenAI in Tokyo that they were setting up SB OpenAI Japan, in which each would own a 50% share, to offer artificial intelligence services to companies.