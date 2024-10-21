All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessOctober 28, 2024

Stock market today: Global shares rise and the yen dips after Japan's ruling party loses majority

Global shares rise as yen dips amid Japan's political shift. Tokyo stocks surge, benefiting exporters like Toyota. Analysts focus on company earnings and U.S. inflation data due this week.

YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
A currency trader works near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A currency trader works near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares rose Monday, as the yen dipped in the midst of political uncertainty after Japan's ruling party lost its majority in Parliament's lower house in weekend elections.

France's CAC 40 edged up 0.7% in early trading to 7,552.94, while Germany's DAX rose 0.5% to 19,549.65. Britain's FTSE 100 added nearly 0.2% to 8,260.84. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.4% at 42,503.00. S&P 500 futures gained 0.5% to 5,876.50.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 153.33 Japanese yen from 152.24 yen. It was trading at 140-yen levels last month. The euro cost $1.0817, down form $1.0803.

The weak yen is a boon for Japan's giant exporters like Toyota Motor Corp., whose stock gained 4.1% in Tokyo trading. Nintendo Co. gained 2.0%, while Sony Corp. rose nearly 2.0%.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is still the top party, but several members failed to win reelection in Sunday's vote after a scandal involving unreported campaign funding.

All told, the ruling coalition with junior partner Komeito secured 215 seats, down sharply from the majority of 279 it previously held, according to Japanese media.

Amid political uncertainty, the Bank of Japan is unlikely to take action any time soon on interest rates. The central bank has a monetary policy meeting later this week.

Tokyo stocks rose. Analysts say the ruling party defeat had been greatly expected and factored into markets from before.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 1,8% to finish at 38,605.53. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1% to 8,221.50. South Korea's Kospi edged up 1.1% to 2,612.43. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added less than 0.1% to 20,599.36, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.7% to 3,322.20.

Company earnings reports, which have been mostly solid, continue to be a key focus for investors. More than a third of the companies in the S&P 500 index have reported their latest quarterly financial results. Most of the results have beat analysts' forecasts. Companies from around the world are scheduled to report earnings in coming weeks.

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate to its highest level in two decades in an effort to tame inflation back to 2%, without sinking the economy into a recession.

A key report on U.S. consumer spending is expected later this week, called the PCE. Analysts expect it to show that the rate of inflation has eased to 2%. The central bank started cutting interest rates in September and economists expect another cut at its meeting in November.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell $3.46 to $68.32 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $3.48 to $72.57 a barrel.

Analysts say oil prices declined in part because Israel's recent attacks on Iran weren't as drastic as some observers had expected and did not target oil facilities.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed to this report.

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama

Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy