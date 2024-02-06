TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Tuesday as investors were encouraged by another rally on Wall Street.

France's CAC 40 rose 0.7% to 8,132.14. Germany's DAX added 1.3% to 23,450.65, while Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.5% to 8,720.83. The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials were nearly unchanged.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.2% to finish at 37,845.42.

The Bank of Japan was expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a monetary policy board meeting due to wrap up Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve also is due to announce its latest decision on interest rates Wednesday.

Shares in major Japanese trading companies rose after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reported increases in its ownership of those companies. Itochu Corp. rose 2.5%, Marubeni Corp. added 3.5%, and Mitsubishi Corp. gained 3.6%, while Mitsui & Co. shares were up 3.1%. The investments, although still under 10% in each company, are seen as an expression of confidence in the Japanese economy.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.5% to 24,740.57, led by buying of tech-related stocks. The Shanghai Composite inched up 0.1% to 3,429.76.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose nearly 0.1% to 7,860.40. South Korea's Kospi inched up less than 0.1% to 2,612.34.