All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
BusinessFebruary 12, 2025

Global shares mostly rise as world continues watching Trump's latest tariffs

Global shares mostly rose as markets monitored Trump's tariff escalation. European indices saw modest gains, while U.S. futures dipped. Investors remain cautious about the potential impact on global economies.

YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A person rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing New York Dow, Japan's Nikkei and TOPIX indexes at a securities firm Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing New York Dow, Japan's Nikkei and TOPIX indexes at a securities firm Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Trader Jonathan Mueller works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)
FILE - Trader Jonathan Mueller works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Wednesday, as markets continued to watch President Donald Trump’s latest tariff escalation.

France's CAC 40 rose 0.4% in early trading to 8,057.08, while Germany's DAX added 0.3% to 22,108.72. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up nearly 0.1% to 8,782.96. U.S. shares were set to drift lower, with Dow futures down 0.2% at 8,782.96. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% to 6,080.00.

Investors remained uncertain about what the impact of Trump's policies might be. His latest announcement included 25% tariffs on all foreign steel and aluminum coming into the U.S.

South Korea and to a lesser extent Japan export steel to the U.S., but the impact on their economies might not be that big since both nations export more in other goods to the U.S.

Last month, Trump decided to impose 10% duties on all Chinese imports.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to finish at 38,963.70. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 8,535.30. South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.4% to 2,548.39.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.6% to 21,857.92, as excitement over DeepSeek continued, although market watchers are wondering when the rally might peak. The Shanghai Composite edged up 0.9% to 3,346.39.

Most of Wall Street agrees that substantial and sustained tariffs would push up prices for U.S. households and ultimately lead to big pain for financial markets around the world.

But Trump has also shown he can be quick to pull back on such threats. That’s what he did earlier with 25% tariffs he had announced for all imports from Canada and Mexico, suggesting tariffs may be merely a negotiating chip rather than a true long-term policy. That in turn has much of Wall Street hoping the worst-case scenario may not happen.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 82 cents to $72.50 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, declined 71 cents to $76.29 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 153.50 Japanese yen from 152.43 yen. The euro cost $1.0372, up from $1.0363.

___ AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessFeb. 11
Wall Street holds steady following Trump's latest tariffs
BusinessFeb. 11
Goldens keep Grassy store going
BusinessFeb. 10
Mitchell Mortgage Team to donate scholarship
BusinessFeb. 10
New primary care facility opens in Cape Girardeau

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Miracle-Ear repeats as Top Provider winner
BusinessFeb. 10
Cape Girardeau Miracle-Ear repeats as Top Provider winner
Russell McElveen joins Mercy cardiovascular center
BusinessFeb. 10
Russell McElveen joins Mercy cardiovascular center
Southern Bank names Brian Rivenburgh as regional president
BusinessFeb. 10
Southern Bank names Brian Rivenburgh as regional president
Missouri gas prices stable, California prices skyrocket
BusinessFeb. 10
Missouri gas prices stable, California prices skyrocket
Wall Street takes Trump's latest tariff threats in stride, and indexes rise
BusinessFeb. 10
Wall Street takes Trump's latest tariff threats in stride, and indexes rise
Nearly $2 million in new construction, remodels receive permits in January for Poplar Bluff
BusinessFeb. 10
Nearly $2 million in new construction, remodels receive permits in January for Poplar Bluff
Bills adding regulations to hemp-derived THC beverages advance in Missouri Legislature
BusinessFeb. 7
Bills adding regulations to hemp-derived THC beverages advance in Missouri Legislature
Outstanding Farmers (2025 Edition)
BusinessFeb. 7
Outstanding Farmers (2025 Edition)
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy