TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Wednesday, as markets continued to watch President Donald Trump’s latest tariff escalation.

France's CAC 40 rose 0.4% in early trading to 8,057.08, while Germany's DAX added 0.3% to 22,108.72. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up nearly 0.1% to 8,782.96. U.S. shares were set to drift lower, with Dow futures down 0.2% at 8,782.96. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% to 6,080.00.

Investors remained uncertain about what the impact of Trump's policies might be. His latest announcement included 25% tariffs on all foreign steel and aluminum coming into the U.S.

South Korea and to a lesser extent Japan export steel to the U.S., but the impact on their economies might not be that big since both nations export more in other goods to the U.S.

Last month, Trump decided to impose 10% duties on all Chinese imports.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to finish at 38,963.70. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 8,535.30. South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.4% to 2,548.39.