TOKYO (AP) — Global shares retreated on Tuesday as worries spread over President-elect Donald Trump's comment that he plans to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as soon as he takes office.

France's CAC 40 declined 0.9% in early trading to 7,195.07, while Germany's DAX slipped 0.6% to 19,288.75. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.5% to 8,253.24. The futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were nearly flat.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 0.9% to finish at 38,442.00. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.7% to 8,359.40. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.6% to 2,520.36.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed, inching up less than 0.1% to 19,159.20. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1% to 3,259.76.

On Monday, stocks rose on Wall Street, led by shares likely to benefit from lower interest rates. The S&P 500 climbed 0.3%. The Dow jumped 1% to a new record. The Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Treasury yields eased earlier this week in what some analysts called a “Bessent bounce” after Trump said he wants Scott Bessent, a hedge fund manager, to be his Treasury Secretary.