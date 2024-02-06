TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday ahead of earnings reports around the globe, as Wall Street’s long, record-breaking rally lost steam.

France's CAC 40 lost 0.3% to 7,516.20, while the German DAX rose 0.4% to 19,526.85. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.5% to 8,281.14. The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.3%.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.4% to finish at 38,411.96. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.7% to 8,205.70, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 1.3% to 2,570.70.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.1% to 20,498.95 and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% to 3,285.87 following a cut to interest rates that took effect on Monday.

“The next two weeks are set to be a wild ride. Volatility has surged across stocks, bonds, and currencies as investors brace for a perfect storm of risks: a hotly contested U.S. election, critical interest-rate decisions in both the U.S. and Europe, the looming threat of a wider Middle East conflict, and the ever-present pressure of quarterly earnings,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

On Monday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the Dow dropped 0.8%. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.