TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly fell Tuesday, despite a rally on Wall Street in stocks seen as benefiting the most from Donald Trump’s reelection as U.S. president.

France's CAC 40 declined 0.9% in early trading to 7,358.92, while Germany's DAX fell 0.8% to 19,296.75. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.7% to 8,066.66. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures slipping nearly 0.1% to 44,412.00. S&P 500 futures fell less than 0.1% to 6,028.25.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 reversed early gains to decline 0.4% and finish at 39,376.09, weighed down by uncertainty about how Trump's policies, including tariffs, may affect local industries.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.1% to 8,255.60. South Korea's Kospi declined 1.9% to 2,482.57.

Chinese tech stocks have been declining lately, while investors also have their eyes on upcoming earnings reports out of China.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.8% to 19,846.88, the first time the index fell below 20,000 points since China announced a stimulus package in September. The Shanghai Composite lost 1.4% to 3,421.97.