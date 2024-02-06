TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly declined Thursday as investors grappled with uncertainty ahead of the U.S. election next Tuesday.

France's CAC 40 slipped 0.7% to 7,378.45 in early trading. Germany's DAX fell 1.1% to 19,257.34. Britain's FTSE 100 declined 0.6% to 8,114.02. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.5% at 42,149.00, while S&P 500 futures slipped nearly 0.8% to 5,807.50.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.5% to finish at 39,081.25. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 8,160.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.1% to 20,359.95, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.4% to 3,279.82.

South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.5% to 2,556.15 after North Korea test launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile designed to be able to hit the U.S. mainland in a move that was likely meant to grab America's attention ahead of Election Day.

Markets also were watching the Bank of Japan, which kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.25%. Japan is also facing political uncertainty after its governing party, tainted by campaign financing scandals, lost its majority in the lower house of parliament in elections last weekend.

Upcoming earnings releases in Asia, as well as the rest of the world, also added to the wait-and-see mood.

A U.S. report Wednesday suggested employers outside the government accelerated their hiring in October, when economists were forecasting a slowdown. It could raise optimism for Friday’s more comprehensive jobs report coming from the U.S. government.