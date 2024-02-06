TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed on Thursday, the first day of trading for 2025, with losses of more than 2% in Chinese benchmarks.

France's CAC 40 dropped 0.5% to 7,346.33, while Germany's DAX rose 0.2% to 19,947.91. Britain's FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged at 8,174.85.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.4% higher.

Investors remain cautious over what U.S. President-elect Donald Trump might do once he takes office, including raising tariffs on imports from China and other Asian countries.

The Shanghai Composite index dropped 2.7% to 3,262.56 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2.2% to 19,623.32.

A survey of factory managers, the Caixin China Purchasing Managers Index, showed activity expanding at a slower pace in December as the index fell to 50.5 from 51.5 in November, on a scale where readings above 50 show expansion. New orders, employment and business sentiment weakened.

Upbeat talk by Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a New Year's address did little to raise optimism among market players who are hoping for more aggressive action to support the economy and boost share prices.

“We have adopted a full range of policies to make solid gains in pursuing high-quality development. China’s economy has rebounded and is on an upward trajectory,” Xi said in a New Year message, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% to 8,201.20 and South Korea's Kospi was flat at 2,398.94.