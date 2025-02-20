Stock market today: Global markets trade mixed as China shares surge

TOKYO (AP) — Global markets were mixed on Friday amid a surge in China led by Alibaba stock, as euphoria continued over DeepSeek’s potential in the artificial intelligence sector.

France's CAC 40 rose 0.2% in early trading to 8,141.52, while Germany's DAX dipped 0.3% to 22,283.89. Britain's FTSE 100 fell less than 0.1% to 8,656.31. U.S. shares were set to drift lower, with Dow futures inching up nearly 0.1% to 44,301.00. The S&P 500 futures were virtually unchanged, inching down less than 0.1% to 6,135.25.

In Japan, where investors were watching currency swings, the benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.3% to finish at 38,776.94.

A weak yen is a boon for some export-reliant manufacturers in Japan. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 150.42 Japanese yen from 149.53 yen. The euro cost $1.0482, down from $1.0500.

Japan's government released the nationwide core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food prices, which rose 3.2% in January from the same month last year.

The inflation rate is key in the Bank of Japan's decision on interest rates, and the rate has remained at or above the central bank's target of 2% inflation. Last month, the Bank of Japan raised its key policy rate to 0.5% from 0.25%.

“A variety of factors have market expectations pivoting toward rate hikes: recent hawkish comments from BoJ officials; stronger-than-expected GDP data; and a rising CPI,” said Min Joo Kang, senior economist at ING Economics.