TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Tuesday, echoing trading on Wall Street, where gains for oil and gas producers helped offset drops for Nvidia and other Big Tech companies.

France's CAC 40 rose nearly 1.0% in early trading to 7,478.96, while Germany's DAX rose 0.6% to 20,263.87. Britain's FTSE 100 was nearly flat at 8,227.05. The future for the S&P 500 rose 0.5% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3%.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 1.8% to finish at 38,474.30 following a holiday on Monday.

Japan’s Finance Ministry reported that the surplus in the current account, a measure of the country’s foreign exchanges in goods, services and investments, rose to 3.4 trillion yen ($21 billion) in November, up 54.5% from the same month the previous year.

Shares of U.S. Steel rallied 6.1% overnight after the Biden administration pushed back to June the deadline it imposed for the Pittsburgh-based company to unwind its proposed acquisition by Japan’s Nippon Steel. Nippon Steel Corp. stocks declined 1.1% in Tokyo trading.

“After a holiday break, Japan’s markets are playing catch-up following last week’s market selloff,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.8% to 19,219.78, while the Shanghai Composite surged 2.5% to 3,240.94. The smaller market in Shenzhen jumped 4.2%.