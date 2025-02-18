HONG KONG (AP) — European shares opened lower Tuesday, while Chinese technology stocks surged after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with entrepreneurs this week in what is seen as a show of support to the technology industry.

Early European trading was mostly down, with France’s CAC 40 down 0.18%, while Germany’s DAX dipped 0.26%. Britain’s FTSE 100 remained mostly unchanged.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.59% to 22,976.81, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.93% to 3,324.49. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.25% to 39,270.40 after Japan's economic growth for the fourth quarter beat forecasts. In other regional markets, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.66% to 8,481.00. while South Korea's Kospi was up 0.63% to 2,626.81.

China's technology stocks rallied Tuesday. E-commerce firm Alibaba gained nearly 3% and smartphone maker Xiaomi saw its stock price surge over 6%, while video games firm Tencent and online services company Meituan also gained.

Xi's meeting with entrepreneurs on Monday, including Alibaba founder Jack Ma, is a signal of assurance and stability after a crackdown on the technology industry in recent years.

“The optics of Xi’s rare sit-down with tech executives are impossible to ignore. This isn’t just another policy meeting — it’s a calculated move, reflecting Beijing’s growing concerns over economic momentum and China’s position in the global tech race,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management in a note.