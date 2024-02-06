BANGKOK (AP) — European shares dropped Monday after a mixed trading session in Asia as uncertainty persisted over what President Donald Trump will do with tariffs.

Germany's DAX lost 0.6% to 22,874.88, while the CAC 40 in Paris declined 0.3% to 8,098.98. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.3% to 8,653.22.

The future for the S&P 500 was down 1% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.8%.

Shares in China led losses in Asia, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down 1.9% at 23,783.49. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.2% to 3,366.16.

In the latest sign of weakness for the world's second-largest economy, consumer prices fell in China in February for the first time in 13 months, the government reported Sunday, as persistent weak demand was compounded by the early timing of the Lunar New Year holiday.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.4% to 37,028.27. Japan’s trade minister, Yoji Muto, was visiting Washington for talks on ways to avert higher U.S. tariffs on Japanese exports of steel, aluminum, and automobiles.

“Taking into account the voices we have heard from the industrial sector, we would like to hold discussions that will be a win-win for both Japan and the U.S.,” Muto told reporters late last week.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will take effect Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the region, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.2% at 7,962.30, while the Kospi in South Korea gained 0.3% to 2,570.39.

Taiwan's Taiex lost 0.5% and the Sensex in India fell 0.3%. Bangkok's SET slipped 1.7%.

On Friday, Wall Street rose after a wild ending to a brutal week of scary swings dominated by worries about the U.S. economy and uncertainty about what President Donald Trump will do with tariffs.