NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are holding relatively steady on Thursday, ahead of an expected announcement on tariffs by President Donald Trump, as big U.S. companies keep reporting bigger profits than expected.

The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 20 points, or less than 0.1%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% higher.

Cisco Systems helped lead the way and climbed 4.9% after the tech giant reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It cited strength for a wide range of its products, including for artificial-intelligence infrastructure.

Other companies reporting better profit than expected included GE HealthCare Technologies, which rose 5.5%, Molson Coors Beverage, which gained 5.2%, and Robinhood Markets, which jumped 16.4%.

Such strong reports are helping to keep Wall Street near its record heights, with the S&P 500’s last all-time high coming last month. So has a remarkably solid U.S. economy, which is helping to drive more revenue for companies. A report on Thursday said fewer U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week in the latest signal of a firm job market.

That’s even though many downward forces are weighing on stock prices.

Chief among them are worries about stubbornly high inflation. A report on Thursday said inflation at the wholesale level was hotter than economists expected last month, following a similar report on inflation at the U.S. consumer level that came the day before.

Besides squeezing tighter on U.S. households’ budgets, such inflation figures are likely to keep the Federal Reserve on hold for a while when it comes to providing relief to Americans through lower interest rates.

The Fed had cut its main interest rate sharply from September through the end of last year, intending to make borrowing cheaper, help the economy and boost prices for stocks, bonds and other investments. But the Fed warned at the end of 2024 it may not cut rates by as much in 2025 because of worries about inflation staying stubbornly high. Its goal is to keep inflation at 2%, and lower rates can give inflation more fuel.