HONG KONG (AP) — European markets powered higher Monday, catching up with last week's Wall Street rally. Bitcoin soared over $82,000 for the first time but Asian stocks fell as China’s stimulus package disappointed investor expectations.

Germany’s DAX gained 1.2% to 19,438.89. In Paris, the CAC 40 added 1.1% to 7,421.24. Britain’s FTSE 100 also rose 0.7%, to 8,128.58.

U.S. shares were poised to open higher, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.3% and those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.3%.

Bitcoin hit a fresh record, rising to $82,022.98 in early trading, according to Coindesk. The most popular digital token has been extending a rally that began after the reelection of former President Donald Trump, who has embraced cryptocurrencies and pledged to make the United States the world crypto capital.

In Asia, China approved a 6 trillion yuan ($839 billion) plan during a meeting of its national legislature Friday. The long-anticipated stimulus is designed to help local governments refinance their mountains of debt in the latest push to rev up growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

“It’s not exactly the growth rocket many had hoped for. While it’s a substantial number, the stimulus is less about jump-starting economic growth and more about plugging holes in a struggling local government system,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Meanwhile, China’s inflation rate in October rose 0.3% year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday, marking a slowdown from September’s 0.4% increase and dropping to its lowest level in four months.

The Hang Seng fell 1.5% to 20,426.93, and the Shanghai Composite picked up from the losses in morning trading and ended 0.5% higher to 3,470.07.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 hovered between gains and losses and closed less than 0.1% higher at 39,533.32. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.4% to 8,266.20. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.2% to 2,531.66.