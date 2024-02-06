BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares advanced early Monday and bitcoin surged to a record high ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

U.S. markets will be closed Monday for a holiday.

The price of bitcoin surged as high as $109,134 early Monday, up from $99,563, according to CoinDesk. Cryptocurrencies have gained substantially since Trump was elected, as investors wagered on his favor for such assets.

European benchmarks gained in early trading, with Britain's FTSE 100 edging 0.1% higher to 8,515.80, while the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.2% at 7,729.06. Germany's DAX was nearly unchanged at 20,902.00.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.8% to 19,925.81 after China’s central bank kept its key lending rates unchanged. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher to 3,244.38.

A Hong Kong court extended a deadline for troubled property developer Country Garden to reach an agreement with its creditors until next month in the latest slow step toward recovery from a prolonged downturn in China's real estate sector.

Sentiment also was helped by upbeat comments by U.S. and Chinese officials ahead of Trump's inauguration later Monday. Pledges by both sides to work to improve relations may have alleviated some concerns over trade tensions that have built up as businesses brace for a possible increase in tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.2% to 38,902.50. The dollar slipped against the Japanese yen, trading at 156.17 yen, down from 156.31 yen. Expectations are building that Japan's central bank might raise its key interest rate in a monetary policy meeting later this week. Higher rates tend to boost the value of the yen versus the dollar.